Kadin Bailey 'Loved Everything About' Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse hosted class of 2022 linebacker Kadin Bailey out of Jefferson High in Georgia. Bailey is the son of former Georgia All-American linebacker Boss Bailey and the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. He enjoyed his time on campus.

"The visit went great," Bailey said. "I loved everything about it. The coaches are awesome, the players are awesome and I don't think I was lied to at all. What the coaches told me was backed up by the players. I loved it."

Bailey said he fit right in with the current Syracuse players.

"Marlowe Wax was my player host," Bailey said. "The linebacker. He was great. I loved it. He was telling me how they're all a family down there and they all hang out. It just reminded me of how me and my friends are."

Spending time with the coaching staff was also a highlight of the trip.

"I spent the most time with Gino (Gigliotti), coach Achuff, I spent a lot of time with coach White," Bailey said. "All the coaches, really. They were all showing me around, giving me their time. I loved it.

"They said there's an opportunity for me to come in and play right away. I heard it from them that they play a lot of freshmen. It's a young team. The players even said that too, which was great."

During the visit, Bailey was able to bond with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers.

"I talked to him every day," Bailey said. "Then I talked to him before he left. He's a great guy. He just talked to me about how it works there, how he is. I just think he's a real person."

Bailey will now discuss the next steps in his recruitment with his family.