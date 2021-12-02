Elite 2023 Athlete Discusses Syracuse Football Visit

Class of 2023 athlete Kahlil Ali out of Pennsauken High School in New Jersey is one of the top prospects in the Northeast regardless of position. Ali already holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia and West Virginia. Ali was on the Syracuse campus on Tuesday.

"I got there around 11," Ali said. "When I first got there, I saw coach Gino (Recruiting Quality Control Gino Gigliotti). He introduced me to (wide receivers) coach Samuel. We toured the facilities, the field houses, the campus, saw different parts of the school. Then we went to see coach Babers and I got to talk with coach Babers. Then just seeing coach Samuel and spending the whole day with them."

Ali says he was a bit surprised when Syracuse offered him as a wide receiver as most other schools are recruiting him as a defensive back. Ultimately, Ali views himself as an athlete who will do whatever his team needs in order to help secure a win.

On the visit, Ali was able to get to know coach Babers and coach Samuel on a more personal level. He is excited to continue to develop those relationships as his recruitment progresses.

"Getting to know them was very cool," Ali said. "Coach Babers was actually telling me he coached coach Samuel at Purdue, which is definitely crazy. Now that he's got him on the staff, I feel like he's going to do a good job and do great things with the receivers at Syracuse. Coach Samuel teaching me things on film, pointing out things I can do better, that also tells me a lot. He really wants to get this relationship going.

"Coach Babers is a cool guy. Getting to know him was also cool. Him telling me all about his coaching career, because this is his 35th year coaching. Him telling me about all of his experience and all of his challenges in college football, it was just crazy."

The tour included checking out Syracuse's indoor practice facility and the Carrier Dome.

"That also was a major part," Ali said. "It was like, wow. Seeing all these videos of the Dome and all the practice facilities, actually seeing it in person was pretty surprising. I actually enjoyed it. Being in the Dome, them getting new facilities built by 2024, it's going to be very interesting there."

While it is still early in Ali's recruitment, Syracuse has certainly peaked his interest after the visit.

"They're definitely on my radar," Ali said. "Getting up there and actually seeing them. Seeing what they do with my guy Duce (Chestnut). Duce is like an older brother to me. Seeing how they treat him definitely surprised me. Seeing Duce get the opportunity to play early, I can also say it's big because he's putting South Jersey on and I can see me hopefully playing with Duce. So I can definitely say they're on the radar."

KAHLIL ALI VISIT PHOTO GALLERY