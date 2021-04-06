Class of 2022 Forward Kamari Lands has Committed to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from 2022 forward Kamari Lands, he announced on social media. It is the Orange's first pledge in the 2022 class. Lands is a 6-8 small forward who also had offers from Texas Tech, Xavier, Marquette and Georgetown. Gerry McNamara was the lead recruiter for Lands.

Lands is ranked as the 19th best player on ESPN, 33rd best player on 247Sports and 62nd best on Rivals. He is a 6-8 small forward who attends Prolific Prep in high school. He joins 2021 signee and SI All-American finalist Benny Williams as two big recruiting wins for the Orange over the last two cycles.

Syracuse is still involved with several other high profile players in the 2022 cycle as well. They include Justin Taylor (being recruited as a shooting guard), Chance Westry, Maliq Brown, Donovan Clingan and others. Picking up a commitment from Lands to start the 2022 class is enormous for a variety of reasons. Not only does it give Syracuse a very talented player, but it also will cause other high profile recruits to take notice.

The Orange is fresh off of a successful 2020-21 campaign. Despite being a bubble team, Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament and was the talk of the college basketball world for the first weekend. Syracuse made a run to the Sweet-16 and finished the year ranked in the coaches poll.