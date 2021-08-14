Kamari Lands Transferring to Hillcrest Prep

Syracuse basketball commit Kamari Lands is transferring to Hillcrest Prep in Arizona for his senior season, the school and Lands announced on Friday. Lands has previously indicated that his plan is to visit Syracuse in September, but a date has not been set as of yet. Lands is transferring from Prolific Prep in Indiana.

The 6-8 versatile wing committed to the Orange in April. Despite growing up in Indiana, Lands was a Syracuse fan due to Carmelo Anthony being his older brother's favorite player.

"It's always been my favorite school growing up," Lands said after he committed. "Always watching the people that came out of there like Melo, Michael Carter-Williams, Malachi Richardson, people like that. I've always been a fan of watching them and they've always had the type of player I want to be moving forward. Those wing scoring playmaking type of players. I know that at my height and my size, pushing myself to be a better wing and being able to be an elite wing will separate me from everyone else. I know Syracuse is always wing heavy and pushes wing development. Those were great factors for me committing there."

SI All-American's Jason Jordan loves Lands game and his fit at Syracuse.

"At 6-8, (he) covers a lot of ground, especially in that zone," Jordan said. "He's going to cover a lot of space in that zone. He's just a great defender anyway. I've seen him cover all five positions this year, and effectively. He's a guy who's going to be really key, specifically in that matchup zone covering that backline for sure.

"On the offensive end, multi-talented. I think he's an underrated shooter. If they watch the numbers, I think he was around low 40s on the three point efficiency this year. That's obviously really good. Obviously he's on a really talented team. He knows how to play with talent, plays well with talent. I think he plays better with talent."

Lands' offensive talent was on full display at the EYBL this summer. While his team did not qualify for Peach Jam, Lands averaged 15.9 points, shot 42.5% from the floor, made 10 three pointers, averaged 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in seven games.