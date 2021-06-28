Kanye Varner Enjoys 'Smooth' Syracuse Official Visit

The defensive lineman got a closer look at the Orange.

Class of 2022 Jonesboro (GA) High defensive lineman Kanye Varner has been a priority Syracuse target for quite a while. Varner, who also holds offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Kansas State, Kent State, Liberty, Memphis, Central Florida and others, spent the weekend on the Syracuse campus for an official visit. We caught up with the 6-3, 270 pounder to see how it went.

Q: How was the visit?

Varner: "It was smooth. I took a campus tour. Got to meet the coaches and everything. Met some of the players. The best part was spending time with the players."

Q: Who was your player host?

Varner: "I think his name was Cody (Roscoe). Spending time with him was chill. He was making me feel comfortable and stuff. Really made it feel like home, basically. The players were telling me that's the place to go if you really want to be focused and stuff like that. Syracuse isn't all that big but there's stuff to do. The environment is good."

Q: What were your impressions of the campus, dorms and facilities?

Varner: "Everything was top notch. Everything was nice."

Q: Which coaches did you spend time with?

Varner: "Coach Reynolds was the main coach that I hung out with. I spent time with all the coaches, but the main one was coach Reynolds. It was chill. It was really nice because I got to meet him in person. He's laid back, old school. The main thing he was telling me was make sure I make the right decision."



Q: How was your sit down meeting with coach Babers?

Varner: "Coach Babers, he's really a great type of guy. He's setting me straight just like coach Reynolds, making sure I make the right decision. Coach Babers, he's really a great type of guy though."

Q: Where does Syracuse stand in your recruitment after the visit?

Varner: "It's in my top five. I like the energy, the environment around there. The people were good."

Q: When are you looking to make a decision?

Varner: "Probably by the end of my senior year."