Kevin Jobity Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Class of 2022 Cheektowaga (N.Y.) Maryvale defensive lineman Kevin Jobity has committed to Syracuse. Jobity took an official visit this past weekend, and that was enough to seal the deal. The 6-4, 255 pounder was a late riser to the recruiting scene as he has only been playing football for about a year. He picked the Orange over offers from Army, Rhode Island, Villanova, Princeton, Harvard, Penn, Yale, Columbia, Lehigh, Cornell, Holy Cross, Bryant, Brown, Fordham, New Hampshire, Central Connecticut State, Colgate, Wagner, Saint Francis and Lafayette.

"I got a family vibe here," Jobity said. "I was talking to coach Babers when we were out bowling. I asked him why he went from Hawaii all the way up to Syracuse and he told me he felt it was God's plan. That really confirmed it for me. I knew if the head coach was on that path then that's the plan that I wanted to be on. I had to jump on ship with him. I didn't really get that at other schools. The family atmosphere was such a big part of the school and I want to play ACC football."

During the 2021 season, despite it being his first, Jobity accumulated 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 9 games. That put him on the radar for several schools, including in-state Syracuse that viewed him as a power five caliber player. During the official visit, Jobity spent time with the players in order to get a better feel for what it's like to play football at Syracuse.

"The guys were great," Jobity said. "I felt they the same goals. I want to go to the NFL and my host Terry (Lockett) has the same thing in mind. It was good to talk to him about that. It was awesome."

That size is 6-4, 255 pounds, a frame that allows him to bulk up and play tackle at the next level, or stay around his current weight and play end. He is long and athletic but still learning the nuances and fundamentals of football. Parts of the game came naturally while others required more work. After speaking with the Syracuse coaches during the visit, Jobity believes they are the right ones to continue to develop his skills.

"It was awesome," Jobity said. "These coaches, I feel, recruited him on more than just football. Coach Achuff was really straight up. His pitch was great, his feel was great. We were in the meeting room talking football. Coach Tony White, he almost seemed like a dad. It was awesome.

"We broke down film, went over what some of the guys are doing already. He sort of told me about how I would fit into the scheme. We talked about the different stunts and things like that. I'm a really new player so I don't know too much about that. He was really good explaining it."

The fact that the pure athletic part of the game came naturally should not be a surprise given his bloodlines. Jobity's father played four years of basketball at Niagara, averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game during his senior season as the starting center. After participating in Atlanta Hawks training camp, Jobity Sr. enjoyed a professional basketball career overseas.

He will take those bloodlines and hope to turn them into a strong college football career.

"(Fans) can expect a hard worker who wants to win," Jobity said. "Someone who is going to lead his teammates to do the best they can and work as hard as they can."

