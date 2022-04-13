Syracuse 'Up There' For 2023 Edge Kion Wright

Class of 2023 Philadelphia (PA) Cheltenham edge Kion Wright was on the Syracuse campus last week for an unofficial visit.

"On my visit I got to tour the beautiful campus that Syracuse has and met the head coach and my position coach," Wright said. "The best parts were probably sitting down and talking ball with my position coach (Chris Achuff). He is absolutely a genius and I learned a few things from him. Also seeing that huge Dome for the first time in person was a crazy experience."

The look and size of the campus surprised the 6-3, 235 pounder.

"It's way bigger than I thought," Wright said. "It looks beautiful, especially with the orange and blue just jumping out at you every chance you get."

What makes coach Achuff a genius in Wright's eyes?

"He knows the position better than a lot of people," Wright said. "I see why he had a job in the NFL. He's very smart and I definitely learned from him."

The Cheltenham standout also spent time with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers.

"We just were talking about both of our life stories," Wright said. "How my recruitment process is going nothing too sophisticated."

The visit left an impression on Wright, who holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia in addition to the Orange.

"Syracuse is up there," Wright said.

Wright is also visiting Cincinnati on Thursday.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF