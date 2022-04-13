Skip to main content

Syracuse 'Up There' For 2023 Edge Kion Wright

The Orange hosted the Cheltenham High standout for a recent visit.

Class of 2023 Philadelphia (PA) Cheltenham edge Kion Wright was on the Syracuse campus last week for an unofficial visit. 

"On my visit I got to tour the beautiful campus that Syracuse has and met the head coach and my position coach," Wright said. "The best parts were probably sitting down and talking ball with my position coach (Chris Achuff). He is absolutely a genius and I learned a few things from him. Also seeing that huge Dome for the first time in person was a crazy experience." 

The look and size of the campus surprised the 6-3, 235 pounder. 

"It's way bigger than I thought," Wright said. "It looks beautiful, especially with the orange and blue just jumping out at you every chance you get." 

What makes coach Achuff a genius in Wright's eyes?

"He knows the position better than a lot of people," Wright said. "I see why he had a job in the NFL. He's very smart and I definitely learned from him." 

The Cheltenham standout also spent time with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We just were talking about both of our life stories," Wright said. "How my recruitment process is going nothing too sophisticated." 

The visit left an impression on Wright, who holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia in addition to the Orange. 

"Syracuse is up there," Wright said. 

Wright is also visiting Cincinnati on Thursday. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Kion Wright 1
Recruiting

Syracuse 'Up There' For 2023 Edge Kion Wright

By Mike McAllister40 seconds ago
Brahim Wynn Visit 2
Recruiting

Syracuse Visit Boosts Interest for 2024 Edge Brahim Wynn

By Mike McAllister18 hours ago
Chisolm Visit
Recruiting

Ta'kai Chisolm Feels Comfortable on Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister23 hours ago
Dordevic 4 HS
Lacrosse

Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs #4 Cornell

By Jack Wallace23 hours ago
Judah Anthony Visit 2
Recruiting

Syracuse Makes Impression on 2024 Athlete Judah Anthony

By Mike McAllisterApr 11, 2022
Legette Jack
Basketball

Sue Ludwig Joins Felisha Legette-Jack's Staff

By Mike McAllisterApr 11, 2022
Love Cuse Visit
Recruiting

Top 2024 New Jersey DB Willy Love Has 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllisterApr 11, 2022
Dome Basketball
Recruiting

Damarius Owens Shocked by Syracuse Basketball Offer

By Mike McAllisterApr 11, 2022