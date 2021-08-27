Kramer Cook, Director of Recruiting Operations, Leaving Syracuse Football

Cook has been on the Orange staff since 2016.

Syracuse Football’s Director of Recruiting Kramer Cook is leaving the program, he announced on social media. Cook is leaving to take the Director of Recruiting Strategy position within the recruiting department of the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program.

Current members of the staff such as Director of Operations Brad Wittke and Director of High School Relations Deon Maddox are likely to take on Cook’s responsibilities in the interim until a permanent hire is made.

The move does leave the recruitment department within the football program in a bit of flux with less than four months until National Signing Day. Syracuse currently has 11 members in its 2022 recruiting class. A somewhat expeditious hire would be beneficial, but those still on staff can fill Cook’s role until that point.

Cook joined the Syracuse staff in 2016 as a recruiting quality control assistant. He then served as the Assistant Director of Recruiting prior to being promoted to Director of Recruiting Operations in October 2018.

Prior to joining the Orange program, Cook was a football recruiting and technology analyst for Coastal Carolina after spending time as a recruiting and technology intern with the Chanticleers. From 2013-2014, Cook was a graduate assistant coach at Robert Morris. He worked with the defensive line and placekickers in his role.

Cook is a 2012 graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2012. He also holds two graduate degrees from Robert Morris.

Syracuse football opens its 2021 season on September 4th at the Ohio Bobcats.