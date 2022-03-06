Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers Commits to Syracuse

The Orange has landed one of the top signal callers in the 2023 recruiting class.

Florence (S.C.) South Florence High quarterback LaNorris Sellers has committed to Syracuse. Sellers, a 6-3, 220 pound signal caller, picked the Orange over offers from Appalachian State, Memphis, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Washington State. 

RELATED: EVALUATION - WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING IN LANORRIS SELLERS

Sellers had committed to Virginia last July. However, when Bronco Mendenhall retired after the season leading to offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck leaving for Syracuse, Sellers reopened his recruitment. His relationships with coach Anae and Beck were important in his decision to pick Virginia initially, and also aided the Orange's efforts. 

Coach Beck reached out to Sellers almost immediately after taking the job at Syracuse. Days later an offer was extended. 

"Coach Beck called me when he first arrived at Syracuse," Sellers said. "He told me that he wanted to offer me but didn't know how they handled the recruiting and offering process. He also wanted coach Babers to tell me. So then two days after that he found out and FaceTimed me. He let me talk to coach Babers and officially offered me.

"I was excited. Just hearing back from Beck again and meeting coach Babers." 

Read More

Less than two months after receiving the offer, Sellers is the first member of Syracuse's 2023 recruiting class. Last season, he only played in four games due to injury. However, he completed 64% of his passes for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sellers also ran for 243 yards and six more scores. 

This is a significant first commitment for the Orange. Not only is it on the board for the 2023 recruiting cycle early, but landing its top priority quarterback is always important. 

