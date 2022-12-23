LaNorris Sellers Flips From Syracuse, Signs With South Carolina

Class of 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment and signed with South Carolina, he announced on Friday. Sellers had been committed to Syracuse since March, but elected to stay in-state when the Gamecocks decided to start recruiting him over the last month or so. The decision leaves the Orange without a quarterback for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Sellers was originally committed to Virginia when Jason Beck was the quarterbacks coach there, but flipped to Syracuse when Beck and offensive coordinator Robert Anae left the Cavs for the Orange.

At the beginning of his junior season, Sellers suffered an injury that cost him the year. While most coaches backed off, coach Beck stuck with him despite the injury. South Carolina had not expressed any interest until a month or so ago. The Gamecocks then made a big push, pitching location and playing in front of friends and family.

Sellers had a monster senior year in which he led South Florence to an undefeated season and South Carolina State Championship. He threw for 2,949 yards with 45 touchdowns and two interceptions as a senior. In addition, Sellers ran for 1,337 yards and 22 more scores. He is listed at 6-3, 217 pounds.

