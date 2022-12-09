LaNorris Sellers Planning to Sign With Syracuse Despite Coaching Change

Syracuse football had a significant shake up to its offensive coaching staff on Thursday as offensive coordinator Robert Anae left the Orange to take the same position with ACC rival NC State. Shortly thereafter, quarterbacks coach Jason Beck was promoted to offensive coordinator. Beck is a highly respected coach and would have had offensive coordinator opportunities this offseason, so the ability to retain him is big news for Syracuse.

From a recruiting perspective, the immediate focus went to quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers. Sellers is a highly touted recruit and one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2023 class. He was previously committed to Anae and Beck when they were at Virginia, and then flipped to Syracuse when the two came to Central New York.

South Carolina has been making a big push to change Sellers' mind in recent weeks, so the loss of Anae could have an impact. However, Beck has always been Sellers' primary recruiter and that relationship is a key factor in the recruitment. All Syracuse reached out to Sellers to get his reaction on the promotion of Beck.

"That's big news," Sellers said. "I"m happy for him."

All Syracuse also asked Sellers if he is still planning on signing with Syracuse on December 21st.

"Yes sir," Sellers said.

While nothing in recruiting is ever set in stone, this is certainly a positive development for Orange fans. Beck believes Sellers is the perfect quarterback prospect to run his offense, and Sellers is clearly on board with his vision.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF