LaNorris Sellers Returns From Injury With Stellar Performance

Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had his junior season prematurely ended due to injury. Over the weekend, Sellers returned for his first regular season game since and he put together quite a performance. Sellers threw for 215 yards with four passing touchdowns and ran for 89 yards with a rushing touchdown in South Florence High's (South Carolina) 53-9 win over Goose Creek.

It was a monumental moment for Sellers, as the first game back can often lead to rust or inconsistent play. That was not the case for the 6-3 signal caller, who was just happy to be back on the field.

"It felt really good to be back," Sellers said. "Exciting I'll say."

How was Sellers able to put together such a strong performance in his first game back from injury?

"Just preparing during the offseason," Sellers said. "Lifting and working out and not thinking about."

Sellers committed to Syracuse back in March, shortly after the Orange hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach. Both came over from Virginia, where Sellers was previously committed.

"I was committed to coach Anae and coach Beck when they were at Virginia," Sellers said after committing. "I just really fell in love with their system and stuff, and I wanted to play under them. With all the quarterbacks they've had in the past, success that they've had, that's really why. Why now is there was really no reason to wait. All the other quarterbacks in 2023 committing, there's no reason to wait."

