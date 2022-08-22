Skip to main content

LaNorris Sellers Returns From Injury With Stellar Performance

The Syracuse quarterback commit shined in the season opener over the weekend.

Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had his junior season prematurely ended due to injury. Over the weekend, Sellers returned for his first regular season game since and he put together quite a performance. Sellers threw for 215 yards with four passing touchdowns and ran for 89 yards with a rushing touchdown in South Florence High's (South Carolina) 53-9 win over Goose Creek. 

It was a monumental moment for Sellers, as the first game back can often lead to rust or inconsistent play. That was not the case for the 6-3 signal caller, who was just happy to be back on the field. 

"It felt really good to be back," Sellers said. "Exciting I'll say." 

How was Sellers able to put together such a strong performance in his first game back from injury?

"Just preparing during the offseason," Sellers said. "Lifting and working out and not thinking about." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sellers committed to Syracuse back in March, shortly after the Orange hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach. Both came over from Virginia, where Sellers was previously committed. 

"I was committed to coach Anae and coach Beck when they were at Virginia," Sellers said after committing. "I just really fell in love with their system and stuff, and I wanted to play under them. With all the quarterbacks they've had in the past, success that they've had, that's really why. Why now is there was really no reason to wait. All the other quarterbacks in 2023 committing, there's no reason to wait." 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

LaNorris Sellers Visit 1
Recruiting

LaNorris Sellers Returns From Injury With Stellar Performance

By Mike McAllister
Saboor Karriem
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Nnamdi Udeogu, JP Estrella, Mike Williams, LaNorris Sellers and Mike Williams Updates

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Women's Soccer
Soccer

Syracuse Women's Soccer Dominated by Connecticut

By Samuel St. Jean
Udeogu
Recruiting

Syracuse Makes Top Six For 2023 DE Nnamdi Udeogu

By Mike McAllister
SU Soccer SF
Soccer

Late Flurry of Goals Paces Syracuse Mens Soccer's Exhibition Win Over Saint Francis

By Sydney Staples
Duce Chestnut
Football

One on One With Duce Chestnut

By Josh Crawford
Darton
Football

One on One With Kevon Darton

By Josh Crawford
IMG_7573
Football

Syracuse Football 8/19/22 Practice Highlights

By Luke Schwartz