Latasha Lattimore, Shayeann Day-Wilson Decommit from Syracuse

The two class of 2021 prospects will not join the Orange program this season.

Two of Syracuse women’s basketball’s top signees in the 2021 class will not join the program. Latasha Lattimore and Shayeann Day-Wilson will both enter the transfer portal rather than enrolling, according to a report from Syracuse.com. The high school teammates were top 100 prospects and two of the top recruits in Canada in their cycle. The news comes just days after Quentin Hillsman resigned in the midst of an investigation into his conduct.

Lattimore was a 6-foot-4 five star forward who picked Syracuse over Cal, UCLA, Florida, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Baylor and Tennessee, according to ESPNW. She was ranked as the 6th best player at her position in the 2021 class. Dan Olson, who covers women's basketball recruiting for ESPNW, broke down Lattimore as follows:

"Athletic front court performer brings superior length, wingspan, defensive presence in the paint; rebounds and initiates the fast break, runs the floor like a guard and finishes the play in traffic; soft touch in the paint, plays near the rim; continues with a dominant interior game; a difference maker on both ends of the floor."

Day-Wilson was a 5-foot-5 four star point guard who was ranked as the 9th best point guard in the 2021 class. She chose the Orange over Florida, Notre Dame and Michigan. Olson broke her down as follows:

"Athletic floor-leader with a scorer's mentality in the back court; a penetrator, collapses the defense and distributes with flair; elusive floor game, 1 on 1 creator with offensive game beyond the arc; best in uptempo; a disruptor, gambler on defense."

Vonn Read was named acting head coach for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.