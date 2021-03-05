LeQuint Allen Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse has picked up its second commitment in the 2022 class. Millville (N.J.) High running back LeQuint Allen announced his decision on Twitter on Friday. He also held offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia and West Virginia, among others. He joins defensive back Cornell Perry in Syracuse's 2022 class. Allen is the first offensive commit for the Orange.

Allen is listed at 6-0, 180 pounds. He ran for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior while adding 136 receiving yards and another score in seven games. Allen has also made a name for himself as a defensive back, performing well in seven on seven events. That includes the recent NFA East Regional. He had the game winning interception in the championship matchup.

Allen is coming to Syracuse as a running back, though. He is the cousin of current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead who played his college ball at Temple. Armstead ran for 301 yards as a rookie in 2019, but missed the entire 2020 campaign after contracting covid-19 and struggling to recover. At Temple, Armstead ran for over 2,800 yards with 34 touchdowns from 2015-18. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Syracuse also landed a high profile recruit from New Jersey last cycle in defensive back Duce Chestnut. Allen is the fourth Garden State standout to pick the Orange in the last three recruiting cycles. Running backs coach Mike Lynch and tight ends coach Reno Ferri were the primary recruiters for Allen.