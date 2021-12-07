Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    LeQuint Allen Named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year

    The Syracuse running back commit has had a strong senior season.
    Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen was named New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year. He is the first in Millville High School history to receive the award. The Gatorade Player of the year is said to recognize, “not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” Allen has had a tremendous senior season, rushing for 1,658 yards on 189 carries (8.8 average) with 22 touchdowns. He has added 13 catches for 204 yards and three more scores as a receiver.

    Earlier this season, Allen was named the SI All-American Freak of the Week when he ran for over 300 yards and had six total touchdowns in a 49-39 win over Shawnee High.

    “LeQuint Allen is the real deal,” Shawnee head coach Tim Gushue said in the press release from Gatorade. “He can run you over, he can run away from you, he’s just a difference-maker. He’s a really good defensive player too. His physicality is unparalleled. There are some great players in New Jersey, but he’s the best I’ve seen.”

    More from the Gatorade press release:

    ATHLETIC EXCELLENCE

    The 6-foot, 190-pound senior running back and linebacker had led the Thunderbolts to a 10-1 record and a berth in the Group 4 regional championship game at the time of his selection. Allen rushed for 1,658 yards and 22 touchdowns on 189 carries through 11 games, and hauled in 13 passes for 204 yards and three TDs. He also led the Millville defense, recording 129 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five interceptions. Allen is an All-State, All-South Jersey and All-Conference selection.

    ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT

    Allen has maintained a 3.26 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football on scholarship at Syracuse University next fall.

    EXEMPLARY CHARACTER

    Allen has volunteered locally on behalf of the Millville Midget Football League.

    LeQuint Allen Named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year

