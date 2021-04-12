LeQuint Allen Helps NLG to East Coast Elite 7v7 Championship

Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen celebrated a championship on Sunday. He helped lead Next Level Greats (NLG) to the East Coast Elite 7v7 Championship. Allen says NLG was undefeated during the event and he a few touchdowns along with an interception during their games. Allen sported orange gloves during the tournament as well. By winning, NLG qualifies for the NFA 7v7 National Championship tournament.

LeQuint Allen with the East Coast Elite 7v7 Championship Trophy

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Allen was the second player to commit to Syracuse football's 2022 class and first offensive player. While the Orange's class is four players strong, he remains the only commit on the offensive side of the ball. He also held offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.

SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. describes Allen as follows:

"The junior is a natural in the backfield, specializing in one-cut ability, breaking tackles and chunk yardage thanks to well above average vision. Successful backs know when to press and play patiently, something Allen's instincts allow given the play-call, something that pairs well with a general quickness and ability to make the primary tackler miss. Allen works with minimal wasted movement, featuring a jump-cut, dead leg and old-school cross slap in getting by first contact.

Ideally, a zone scheme is a strong fit here for Allen. Syracuse wants decisive runners who can put pressure on the edges while working well in between the tackles and the latest commitment fits the bill. There is a head-turning grit in his running ability, pairing well with great leverage and lean he runs with. Allen has classic one-cut traits and even holds his own on third down."