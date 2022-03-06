London Montgomery Details Syracuse Junior Day

One of the top running backs in the 2023 class was on the Orange campus recently.

One of Syracuse football's top running back targets in the 2023 class is Scranton (PA) Prep standout London Montgomery. He was one of more than a dozen prospects on campus Saturday for a Junior Day visit.

"It was really nice, I liked it," Montgomery said. "I got to have breakfast with coach Lynch, we took photos, we had a running back meeting with coach Lynch and he taught us about the way their scheme works for running backs. Then we got to see the basketball team play Miami. The best part about it was the environment and how everyone treated me."

Montgomery was impressed by the fan support during the basketball game.

"I could tell the fans were serious about being into the game and how they celebrated every shot," Montgomery said.

Another highlight of the trip was hanging out with the Syracuse coaches. Specifically, running backs coach Mike Lynch.

"Spending time with coach Lynch was really nice," Montgomery said. "We did bond really well with the conversations we had. We talked about Sean Tucker, food, the basketball game."

During his time with coach Lynch, they went over film and how the Orange utilizes its running backs.

"I love how they use the running backs," Montgomery said. "He makes it easy for the running backs when he gives them three terms. Bounce, bang and bend. Those just mean which way you'll be hitting it off the linemen. They run inside zone which I very much like.

"I fit into that skill set because I give my linemen time to block then I hate the hole with speed immediately."

After the visit, Montgomery remains interested in Syracuse but says. he does not have a ranking for schools involved in his recruitment at this time.

"I definitely learned a lot more about Syracuse and what they have to offer, so my interest in them has gone up," Montgomery said.

He is planning to visit Boston College on the 19th and Connecticut on the 26th. In addition, Penn State extended an offer on Sunday.