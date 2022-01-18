Skip to main content

Transfer DL Lorenzo Hernandez Nearing Decision

Syracuse offered the Monmouth grad transfer on Monday.

Syracuse extended a scholarship offer to Monmouth transfer defensive lineman Lorenzo Hernandez on Monday. The 6-1, 270 pounder is a grad transfer with one. year of eligibility remaining and wants to enroll at his next destination in time for spring football. That means a decision is coming soon as he says he wants to have a final decision within the next two weeks. 

Hernandez has had an eventful football career. As a high school prospect, he signed with Villanova. After redshirting the 2017 season and spending the 2018 campaign with the Wildcats, Hernandez went to the junior college ranks and played for ASA. At ASA, he played for former Syracuse defensive lineman Antonio Anderson who is the defensive line coach at the junior college. Hernandez then went to Monmouth where he played the spring 2021 season (which was to makeup for the postponed 2020 campaign) and the fall 2021 season. 

This past fall, he racked up five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss while earning All Big South Second Team honors. When the Syracuse coaches came calling, the message was simple.

"They basically told me they had a need for a defensive tackle, an older guy," Hernandez said. "And coach called (Monday) afternoon and made it happen."

The offer meant a lot to Hernandez, who is looking to finish his career playing at a higher level. 

"It was exciting because it was my first ever power five," Hernandez said. "A lot of schools in the past used to overlook my height."

Hernandez thinks he would be a great fit into Syracuse's 3-3-5 defensive system. 

"I think I could fit pretty well into the scheme," Hernandez said. "I played the zero technique as a senior in high school and really excelled."

While Syracuse is Hernandez's only power five offer to date, he says he is also hearing from Illinois. His other offers include Northern Iowa, Charlotte, Alcorn State, Western Kentucky and others. 

