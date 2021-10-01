Malachi Davis Decommits from Syracuse

The class of 2022 defensive lineman will look for a new home.

Class of 2022 Holt (MI) High defensive end Malachi Davis has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced on Twitter Friday. Davis says he is looking for a school closer to home.

"I wanted to be closer to home," Davis told All Syracuse. "I wish Syracuse and the commits nothing but the best in the future. But it was not the best fit for me."

Davis, a 6-5, 245 lb defensive end, committed to Syracuse back in March over Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Toledo, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan, among others.

"From the moment I met coach Reynolds, I knew he was who I wanted to coach me," Davis said after he committed. "The whole coaching staff made me feel like family with constant communication. I took my virtual visit Monday and told my mom after that's where I want to go."

Once the NCAA allowed official and unofficial visits once again, Davis took an official to Syracuse in June. When he left that visit, he said he felt like it was home.

"Yes, I'm 100% in my decision of Cuse," Davis said in June. "I felt like I was at home. From the city to the coaches to the players to academics and even the dorms, it's all a right fit for me."

Davis has since decided he would rather be somewhere closer to home. He should have his share of suitors now that he is back on the market. With Davis decommitment, Syracuse is down to 11 commitments in the 2022 class including defensive linemen Q'yaeir Price and Belizaire Bassette.