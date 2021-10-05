Maliq Brown Discusses Syracuse Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted class of 2022 Culpeper (VA) Blue Ridge power forward Maliq Brown for an official visit over the weekend. In addition to Syracuse, Brown holds offers from Georgetown, NC State, Penn State, St. John's, TCU, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and several others. All Syracuse caught up with Brown to discuss the trip.

"The visit was really good," Brown said. "Some of the best parts that I liked about the visit was being able to have a connection with all of the coaches, everybody on the staff with the basketball team, the people who worked at Syracuse, the basketball players. It was a really good atmosphere and was fun to be around."

Hanging out with the current Syracuse players gave Brown a feel for what it is like to be part of the team.

"It made me feel like I was at home," Brown said. "They made me feel very welcomed. All the guys were really cool. The coaching staff was cool. It was really fun."

One of the highlights of the visit was spending time with the Syracuse coaches.

"We had this little film session," Brown said. "I sat down with coach Boeheim and coach G-Mac. They see me coming in and playing similar to my position now (in high school), but maybe more controlling the ball and doing some more things on offense. On defense, since they run that zone, I'd be playing on the wing of the 2-3 zone. They saw me as some of the ways I'm used to being in."

Brown was also impressed by Syracuse's facilities.

"The Carrier Dome is pretty nice," Brown said. "The Melo Center it was nice. I didn't really know anything about the Melo Center until I got there. So it was pretty cool."

Throughout the visit, Brown was approached by students at Syracuse and fans in the area.

"I saw a lot of students," Brown said. "Especially like the fans around the campus. They were very welcoming. A lot of them knew who I was. Some of them knew I was on my visit. They just welcomed me and told me all the good things about Syracuse."

Brown said he had a lot of interest in Syracuse entering the visit, and that remained afterwards. Among the attractive aspects of the program is the fact that his good friend, Justin Taylor, is also committed to the Orange.

"Me and Justin have played together for a while," Brown said. "I don't know how young, but we were really young when we first started playing together. I like playing with Justin. He's a very good player, very underrated. He's a really good player. I have played with Quadir Copeland over the summer at one of these camps I went to. It was really good playing with him too."

So what is next for Brown's recruitment?

"I don't know about my commitment date or cutting my list down," Brown said. "I might have one more visit (Georgetown) but I'm not sure yet."