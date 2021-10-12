Syracuse Basketball Makes Top Five for 2022 PF Maliq Brown

Brown recently took an official visit to get a closer look at the Orange.

Class of 2022 Culpeper (VA) Blue Ridge power forward Maliq Brown has trimmed his list to five schools, and Syracuse has made the cut. The other four schools to make Brown's narrowed list were Virginia Tech, Georgetown, NC State and Penn State.

Brown has taken official visits to Virginia Tech and Syracuse. There is no word on an exact decision date as of yet. His trip to Syracuse went very well.

"The visit was really good," Brown said. "Some of the best parts that I liked about the visit was being able to have a connection with all of the coaches, everybody on the staff with the basketball team, the people who worked at Syracuse, the basketball players. It was a really good atmosphere and was fun to be around."

Another highlight of the visit was seeing how he would be used if Brown chose Syracuse.

"We had this little film session," Brown said. "I sat down with coach Boeheim and coach G-Mac. They see me coming in and playing similar to my position now (in high school), but maybe more controlling the ball and doing some more things on offense. On defense, since they run that zone, I'd be playing on the wing of the 2-3 zone. They saw me as some of the ways I'm used to being in."

Brown said that entering the visit he had a lot of interest in Syracuse and that remained the case afterwards. At the time, he said he was still considering a visit to Georgetown but had not decided either way.