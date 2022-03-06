Skip to main content
Manny Covey Highlights

Manny Covey Raves About Syracuse Junior Day Visit

The 2023 running back is high on the Orange.

Class of 2023 Starke (FL) Bradford running back Manny Covey is one of the top backs in the Sunshine State. He spent Saturday on the Syracuse campus for Junior Day, and is sticking around until Sunday in order to watch spring practice. 

"Man I loved everything about it," Covey said. "Just felt like home right when I walked through the door. The best part to me was chillin' with my running back coaches and just getting to know them. How they roll and how you can go to coaches house on Mondays and just chill there while he cooks and stuff. 

"I really loved watching film. Seeing how they run the ball and all the stuff they do with the running backs." 

Covey was also in attendance when Syracuse basketball faced Miami in the Dome. He left impressed by the game day atmosphere. 

"Man, awesome," Covey said. "I can see myself playing there. Just love how the fans support. It was loud during the basketball game. I wonder how loud it is going to be during football games." 

The Bradford High standout also left impressed by the Orange's facilities. 

"The weight room," Covey said. "They told me they are going to extend it all the way to the street, so that's going to be nice." 

After visiting, Covey has Syracuse as one of his top options. 

"They are definitely on my top list," Covey said. "They just do everything how I like it. Especially the academics how they are a 95% graduation rate." 

Besides Syracuse, Covey says Iowa State and Wake Forest are also recruiting him hard. He says there is no current timeframe for his decision. 

