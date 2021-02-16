Matt Fries Has 'Awesome' Syracuse Virtual Visit

Class of 2022 Cranford (N.J.) Senior High offensive lineman Matt Fries is one of the Orange's top targets in the cycle. Syracuse has been in contact with Fries for quite some time. Syracuse extended an off less than two weeks ago.

"I was extremely happy," Fries said. "I've been in contact with coach Bartow for a while now and it was great to make it official."

That would be Director of High Schools Relations Ryan Bartow, one of two main points of contact with Syracuse. The other being assistant Nick Monroe.

"They have been extremely generous and honest with me," Fries said. "Their energy so far in my recruitment has been unmatched. I always enjoy getting on the phone with them."

On Monday, Fries had a virtual visit with Syracuse. He says he got a better look at what the school and program has to offer, but wants to be able to see it in person.

"I had an awesome virtual visit with coach Monroe and Kramer Cook," Fries said. "They showed me around campus and the football facilities as well as the living areas. I'm looking to take my own visit up there sometime this spring.

"It was a nice tour. They showed me a lot about the business school and their great new apartments. The football facilities are world calss and I really loved it overall. For the most part I won't be able to make my full evaluation until I go up and see the campus myself."

Currently, the NCAA prohibits face to face visits due to the pandemic. Recruits can, however, travel to a campus and walk around it on their accord. Should the NCAA lift those restrictions soon, expect Fries to take an unofficial visit shortly thereafter.

After picking up the offer earlier this month, Fries was able to speak with most of the offensive coaching staff. Their message was simple and straightforward.

"They put a lot of emphasis on their love for vicious run blockers," Fries said. "We talked about how I would fit into their offensive system."

In addition to Syracuse, Fries holds offers from Arizona, Buffalo, Connecticut, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Temple. Toledo and others. Northwestern and Rutgers are also expressing interest.