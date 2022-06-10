Matthew Scicchitano Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The Keystone State tight end has the Orange in his top three.

Class of 2023 Mount Carmel (PA) High defensive lineman/tight end Matthew Scicchitano has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse, he announced on Twitter Friday. Scicchitano will officially visit the Orange the weekend of June 24th. He will join Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers, offensive line target Eric King, wide receiver target Josh Richards and offensive line target Naquil Betrand as official visitors that weekend.

Scicchitano is listed at 6-4, 280 pounds and released his top three on Wednesday this week. That top three included Syracuse as well as Temple and Coastal Carolina. He has officials scheduled to Temple for June 15-17 and Coastal Carolina for the 17th through the 19th. The Orange will get its chance to make an impression the following weekend.

Syracuse offered Scicchitano in May with defensive line coach Chris Achuff as the primary recruiter. In addition to the Orange and the others in his top three, Scicchitano has offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Navy and others. He has received interest from Pittsburgh and Wisconsin as well.

Syracuse football's 2023 recruiting class currently sits at three players (LaNorris Sellers, Rashard Perry and David Clement). It figures to grow before June turns to July.

