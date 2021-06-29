Max McCree Discusses Syracuse Visit

The junior college offensive lineman got a closer look at the Orange.

Iowa Central Community College offensive lineman Max McCree took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. AllSyracuse.com caught up with the 6-6 290 pounder to see how it went.

Q: How was the visit?

McCree: "I had a great time. I really enjoyed myself. What I really liked about it was that I met a lot of the players. I really got to connect with the players.

Q: Who was your player host?

McCree: "My player host was actually my right guard that I played with last season (Jakob Bradford). It was great being able to see him again and reconnecting with him. He told me that I was going to be treated right (at Syracuse). They're really professional up there. If I was to come there it wouldn't be a bad decision."

Q: What was your impression of the campus and the facilities?

McCree: "The facilities and the campus were awesome. They were just really cool with the campus and the look of the buildings. The football facilities, man, they were just awesome."

Q: Which coaches did you spend time with?

McCree: "I got to spend time with the offensive line coach, coach Schmidt. Deon Maddox. Those were the two main coaches I was around. Their message was that if I were to commit there, I would be taken care of. There was going to be a plan for me and that I was wanted there. That was really appreciated."

Q: How was the trip to the bowling alley/arcade with the team?

McCree: "It was really fun. There was a lot of stuff to do. I went bowling with the players and the coaches, and we had a good time."

Q: What did the visit do for your interest in Syracuse?

McCree: "I'm very interested. I really liked it there."

Q: What is next for you in your recruiting process?

McCree: "Right now I have no more visits planned. I really like Syracuse. I don't want to make a decision too early. So I'm just going to chill and see what's going to come up for me."