Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

Max McCree Discusses Syracuse Visit

The junior college offensive lineman got a closer look at the Orange.
Author:
Publish date:

Iowa Central Community College offensive lineman Max McCree took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. AllSyracuse.com caught up with the 6-6 290 pounder to see how it went. 

Q: How was the visit?

McCree: "I had a great time. I really enjoyed myself. What I really liked about it was that I met a lot of the players. I really got to connect with the players. 

Q: Who was your player host?

McCree: "My player host was actually my right guard that I played with last season (Jakob Bradford). It was great being able to see him again and reconnecting with him. He told me that I was going to be treated right (at Syracuse). They're really professional up there. If I was to come there it wouldn't be a bad decision." 

Q: What was your impression of the campus and the facilities?

McCree: "The facilities and the campus were awesome. They were just really cool with the campus and the look of the buildings. The football facilities, man, they were just awesome." 

Q: Which coaches did you spend time with?

McCree: "I got to spend time with the offensive line coach, coach Schmidt. Deon Maddox. Those were the two main coaches I was around. Their message was that if I were to commit there, I would be taken care of. There was going to be a plan for me and that I was wanted there. That was really appreciated." 

Q: How was the trip to the bowling alley/arcade with the team?

McCree: "It was really fun. There was a lot of stuff to do. I went bowling with the players and the coaches, and we had a good time." 

Q: What did the visit do for your interest in Syracuse?

McCree: "I'm very interested. I really liked it there." 

Q: What is next for you in your recruiting process?

McCree: "Right now I have no more visits planned. I really like Syracuse. I don't want to make a decision too early. So I'm just going to chill and see what's going to come up for me." 

McCree
Recruiting

Max McCree Discusses Syracuse Visit

Powell
Recruiting

Syracuse Makes Top Six for Mani Powell

Buddy Quarantine
Basketball

Syracuse to Host Indiana in ACC Big-10 Challenge

Filipowski
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Wyatt
Recruiting

Carter Wyatt Bonds With Players, Coaches on Syracuse Visit

Varner
Recruiting

Kanye Varner Enjoys 'Smooth' Syracuse Official Visit

Anthony
Recruiting

Syracuse One of Jordan Anthony's Top Schools After Official Visit

Wilson
Recruiting

Syracuse Makes Big Impression on Jeremiah Wilson With Commitment Date Looming