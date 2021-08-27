Mehki Wall Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Class of 2022 Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley wide receiver Mehki Wall will taken an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of the home opener against Rutgers, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Wall is listed at 5-10, 165 pounds, also holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Rutgers, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others. The Orange offered back in February, and Wall says he has developed a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel ever since.

"It's been great," Wall said of the relationship. "He's been upfront and honest about his expectations."

Wall is a playmaking receiver who can play in the slot or outside. He is also a skilled return man. He believes all of those attributes would allow him to be successful within the Syracuse offense.

"I see it fitting nice," Wall said. "They spread the ball around and I like that."

After Wall visits Syracuse, he says the plan is to schedule others with eyes on a decision after that. It could come towards the end of September or sometime in October. Among the schools recruiting him the hardest right now are Duke, Louisville, Rutgers and Syracuse. When it is decision time, Wall knows which factors will help him make that choice.

"The most important things to me are honesty, respect, integrity, stability and how I can best utilize my skill set," Wall said. "Which is hard to do in high school because you can play so many positions based off need."