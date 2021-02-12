Mekhi Mason Discusses Virtual Visit with Syracuse

Class of 2022 Opa Locka (FL) Monsignor Pace linebacker Mekhi Mason is one of Syracuse's top targets in his recruiting cycle. The 6-2, 220 pound backer was offered by Syracuse in June of last year. It was his first offer. Since then, he has stayed in regular communication with the Orange and had a virtual visit to Syracuse on Wednesday.

"Got a view of the campus and asked a Mikel Jones, who plays on the football team from South Florida, a few questions," Mason said. "They showed me the whole campus, north and south. The building that stood out to me was the business management building because that’s what I want to major in. It has been the nicest campus that I virtually visited so far."

Jones and Mason use the same trainer, and therefore had met previously. That familiarity gives Mason a resource inside the program to get first hand insight into what it is like to play football at Syracuse.

"I was asking him how is life up here coming from South Florida," Mason said. "He said, 'it’s not that bad. They always have you warm in Syracuse gear.' And how they practice indoors with the new field."

Mason's primary recruiter is Nick Monroe. Mason says the two have a close relationship, and Monroe provided more insight into the program.

"Coach Monroe was talking about the life of a student athlete and how school will be scheduled for me," Mason said. "My relationship with coach is great. He was the first person to offer me and we talk every day."

After the visit, Mason says he has a lot of interest in Syracuse.

"My interest in Syracuse is high," Mason said. "They stand as one of my top schools right now."

In addition to Syracuse, Mason holds offers from Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and West Virginia.