Melvin Siani Impressed With Dome Energy on Syracuse Visit

An intriguing prospect in the 2023 class is 6-6, 260 pound offensive lineman Melvin Siani. Siani plays for Wyoming Seminary Prep in Pennsylvania. However, this is his first season in the United States as he is a Canadian native. He spent Saturday on the Orange campus taking in the win over Wagner.

"Visit was great the energy at the dome is unmatched," Siani said. "Cuse completely dominated the competition. Everything from warmups until the last snap showed a great environment I would love to be apart of. I got the chance to speak to students from the school and they were extremely welcoming. The energy was like nothing I had ever felt, a student athlete's dream."

During the game, Siani paid close attention to the play of the offensive line.

"The O-line dominated their respective competition," Siani said. "Their ability to create gaps for the running backs to flourish is underrated and admirable."

Another highlight of the visit was spending time with the Syracuse coaches.

"Coach Ahmad, coach Schmidt, coach Achuff," Siani said. "They see what I’m doing and my current dominance in my first three games and continue to dominate. They’ll be watching as I’m one of the top guys on their board right now."

While an offer has not come yet, the Orange coaches have been open about the process from their side of things.

"These have been my first three games of football in America as I am a Canadian recruit," Siani said "So they are waiting to see a little more to pull the trigger."

What would an offer mean if it is extended?

"An offer from Syracuse would quite frankly be a dream come true," Siani said. "To me it would be a conformation that all my hard work is paying off. A school with such history and of such high stature sees me as an asset would be a blessing to me and my whole family. The school only being two hours away from my family in Canada is the icing on the cake."

