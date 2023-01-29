Micah Ford Recaps Syracuse Junior Day

One of Syracuse football's top targets in the 2024 recruiting class is Toms River (NJ) North athlete Micah Ford. Ford plays quarterback, running back and defensive back for Toms River North, but also has the skill set to play wide receiver. After posting 2,360 rushing yards with 33 touchdowns and 1,203 passing yards with 17 more scores during his junior season, Ford has racked up offers.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey, Ford has offers from UConn, Wake Forest, Temple, Syracuse and others. He spent Saturday on Syracuse's campus for Junior Day.

"We got to learn more about the school academically and we got to sit with our position coach to see how they run stuff," Ford said. "The best part was sitting down with the head coach face to face and truly getting to know about him.

"I just asked him questions and told him what I thought about the University. He's a great guy and has a unique way of living his life in a good way."

Ford can play multiple positions, but met with Syracuse running backs coach Mike Lynch during the visit.

"I sat down with the running backs coach," Ford said. "They run a similar offense to mine in high school and I like they do the hand signals for the plays. Makes things easier."

Ford has been on Syracuse's radar for some time and picked up an offer from the Orange in December. After visiting, Syracuse remains one of his top options.

"I was able to see behind the scenes and how they run things," Ford said. "Great school overall. Just want to keep my options open. SU is definitely on that list though no doubt."

