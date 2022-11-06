Skip to main content

Mike Williams Commits to LSU Over Syracuse, Others

The Orange misses on its top 2023 guard target.

Class of 2023 guard Mike Williams announced his decision to commit to LSU on Sunday, spurning Syracuse and his other finalists. Williams had a final six of Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse, VCU and Wake Forest. He visited each of those schools over the previous two months, with officials to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial to VCU. 

His visit to Syracuse came in early September, and Williams put the Orange at the top of his list after the trip. 

"It showed how much of a family those guys were," Williams said after the visit. "I'm just a recruit and he invited us over to his house, eat dinner with his family, have conversations with his wife and stuff. That was something that you couldn't imagine."

Without Williams’ commitment, Syracuse remains without a player in its 2023 recruiting class. The Orange did bring in six prospects in its 2022 class along with a transfer, meaning seven total newcomers. Syracuse is also after class of 2023 big William Patterson, who picked up an offer after a strong performance at Elite Camp in August. In addition, the Orange has hosted multiple priority targets in the 2024 recruiting class. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Head coach Jim Boeheim recently mentioned it is possible Syracuse does not bring in a recruit for the 2023 cycle. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (2)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers

Mike Williams
Recruiting

Mike Williams Commits to LSU Over Syracuse, Others

By Mike McAllister
Tucker Pitt
Football

Five Takeaways: Pitt 19 Syracuse 9

By Mike McAllister
Cuse Pitt Recap
Football

Syracuse Drops Third Straight in Ugly Loss at Pittsburgh

By Mike McAllister
Jerami Grant Blazers
Basketball

Jerami Grant Scores 30 Points, Hits Game Winner vs Suns

By Mike McAllister
DeSmet
Hockey

Syracuse Wins First Two vs Lindenwood

By Timothy Charvat
W Hockey Lindenwood
Hockey

Primeau’s Hat Trick Helps Syracuse Earn Third Straight Conference Win

By Jeremy Striano
Hyman
Basketball

Syracuse Women's Basketball Survives Exhibition Game vs LeMoyne

By Mark Budd
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 57: Pittsburgh Preview

By Mike McAllister