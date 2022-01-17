Monday Musings: January 17, 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. 2023 Basketball Recruiting

The question was posed in our premium forum if early commitments in the 2023 recruiting class is a concern for Syracuse, as well as who are some of the top targets for the Orange that cycle? I figured that was a good topic for Monday Musings. I looked at the top 100 from the 247Sports Composite. Only 17 of the top 100 are currently verbally committed. Syracuse is also targeting some that are outside of that top 100 currently (have a good shot to move into it at a later date). So it is not something I am overly concerned about. Obviously you'd like to have a commit or two, but those that do only have that number. One or two. There is still a lot of time left in the cycle. As far as the top targets, not much has changed there. Here are some of them: PG Aden Holloway, SG Reid Ducharme, SF Matas Buzelis, SF Gavin Griffiths, PF Joseph Estrella, C Papa Kante.

2. Anez Cooper

Massive offensive lineman Anez Cooper out of Pleasant Grove in Alabama has an impressive offer list. It includes Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and several others. Syracuse likes him, Syracuse has offered, but we should get some more clarity this week on whether or not he is a take for the Orange. It seems the SEC schools involved have filled up along the offensive line and therefore Cooper remains available. He would be a really nice, high upside get for Syracuse. But there are other linemen being evaluated as well with only one spot for high school prospects remaining.

3. LeNorris Sellers

The 2023 quarterback is still currently committed to Virginia. However, he committed to Virginia when Jason Beck and Robert Anae were there. Both coaches are now at Syracuse. The buzz is that Sellers still has not spoken to the new Virginia coaching staff, was supposed to go visit this weekend but did not. So there is a prime opportunity for the Orange to get a flip here. Sellers has a strong relationship with coach Beck and that gives Syracuse a great chance. During a brief conversation with Sellers last night, he indicated that Beck called him the first date he arrived at Syracuse, and a couple days later had coach Babers extend the offer. I would not be surprised if Syracuse tries to get him up for a visit this month.

4. Next Two Weekends

The next two weekends should feature more prospects on campus than the previous. We already know transfer targets Isaiah Johnson and CJ Hayes will be on campus. There should be more names added to the list as well. It should be a fun couple of weeks before signing day.

5. Offseason So Far

Don't look now, but Syracuse football has had a very strong offseason. The hiring of the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator were home runs. Syracuse got its quarterback. The Orange added a stud recruit who becomes the headliner to the class. Syracuse has added a couple of other transfers as well. There seems to be a lot of positive momentum with the Orange right now.