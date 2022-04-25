Monday Musings: Impact of Cam Goode's Decision on Syracuse Football

Syracuse football has looked for an experienced defensive lineman to add to its group for next season through the transfer portal. The Orange has even offered some players at the position, but has struck out thus far. The latest to make a decision was Central Florida transfer defensive lineman Cam Goode. Goode picked Michigan over Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

Where does Syracuse go from here? There are three options in front of the Orange.

1. Continue to Explore Portal Options

Players can enter the portal through May 1st in order to be eligible for next season. Syracuse will continue to monitor those currently in the portal and those who enter between now and that deadline. There are a lot of players in the portal, so chances are Syracuse will be able to find one. There is an attractive pitch from the Orange as well. Come play for a defense that has been productive rushing the passer in the 3-3-5 with an opportunity to earn a starting spot at the power five level. Finding someone who fits the bill of experienced and good enough to start remains the top option.

2. Look at JUCO Recruits

Another option to find an experienced player to add to the roster is through the junior college level. Syracuse has brought in JUCO players in the past, with mixed results. It certainly is an option that could be explored if the portal is not fruitful. With recruiting the portal, JUCO can be overlooked and there is the potential to find an impactful player there.

3. Roll With What You Got

Syracuse has recruited well along the defensive line over the last few cycles and really likes its young talent. If the Orange is unable to find someone through the portal or at the junior college ranks, moving forward with the young players would be the next, and final, option. While that would leave Syracuse inexperienced, it would also allow the Orange to further develop young talent. That could lead to good things down the road.

Final Thoughts

Option number one is the most likely, in my opinion. Options two and three make it so Syracuse does not have to find a body just to find a body. They give the Orange some flexibility in approach for finalizing the 2022 roster. Still, I expect Syracuse to be aggressive in its approach to the portal over the late spring/early summer.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF