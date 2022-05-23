Skip to main content
LaNorris Sellers Highlights

Monday Musings: What Will Syracuse Football's 2023 Recruiting Class Look Like at End of June?

How much could the Orange's class grow over the next five to six weeks?

Syracuse football's recruiting class currently sits at three players. They are quarterback LaNorris Sellers, tight end David Clement and defensive lineman Rashard Perry. June is going to be a busy month for the Orange that will drastically change how that class looks compared to what it is now. 

Here is a brief calendar of what will occur in June: 

June 4th: Dino Babers Football Camp (on campus camp with a lot of 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruits participating). 

June 17th: Official visit weekend (Naquil Betrand, Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, David Clement, Jalil Smith)

June 24th: Official visit weekend (LaNorris Sellers, Antonio Camon, Eric King, Josh Richards)

My prediction (sure to go wrong) for how the class looks following the month of June is as follows: 

Syracuse is able to land Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, Jalil Smith, Eric King and Josh Richards following official visits. I think Naquil Betrand will either stick with Colorado or pick elsewhere. Antonio Camon I predict will end up elsewhere as well. 

Here is a small caveat to that. It is possible some of those decisions could spill into July or August. But Syracuse has a good shot with Moultrie-Goddard, Smith, King and Richards. All four would be really nice gets for the Orange. 

In addition to that haul, expect some surprises in that month. There are almost always a couple of prospects that are either on the fence of getting an offer or previously off the radar that shine in camps. Matthew Bergeron is an example of someone who was not even on Syracuse's radar until he competed in camp. The Orange offered and moved quickly to secure a commitment. 

If my predictions come true, at the end of June, Syracuse's 2023 class could grow from three to anywhere from six to 10. Here is a look at what the class could look like at the end of June: 

QB LaNorris Sellers
TE David Clement
DL Rashard Perry
LB Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
DL Jalil Smith
OL Eric King
WR Josh Richards
Camper #1
Camper #2

It will certainly be an eventful month to say the least. 

