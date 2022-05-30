Monday Musings: JUCO Targets Update & Busy Month Upcoming

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! Subscribe for full article

1. Savion Herring

JUCO offensive lineman Savion Herring previously told me his decision would not be on May 25th and he was going to take one more visit before deciding. There was no new date for a decision, and the last visit would be either Iowa State or South Carolina. However, he started an official visit to Tennessee on Sunday. No word on if this will actually be the final visit or not. From a Syracuse perspective, Herring remains in constant contact with the Orange coaching staff. Syracuse is still very much alive here.

2. Ma'Kyi Lee

The other JUCO offensive lineman Syracuse offered for the 2022 roster was Ma'Kyi Lee. Lee previously said he would visit Houston, evaluate his options and decide on a Syracuse visit at that point. The combination of Lee's seeming lack of interest along with the Orange landing Carlos Del Rio-Wilson means Lee is not expected to visit. Cross this one off your list.

3. Camp Soon

Saturday, June 4th is Dino Babers' football camp. Prospects in the 2023, 2024, 2025 and maybe even 2026 classes will come from around the country to compete in front of the Syracuse coaches. There is usually a strong Canadian contingent that participates as well. There will be several prospects on Syracuse's radar that are on the fence of getting an offer. How they perform during camp will push them one way or the other. There may also be prospects not on Syracuse's radar that impress enough to earn an offer. Camps usually produce a few priority targets, so this will certainly be one to watch.

4. Official Visits

June 17th and June 24th are the weekends for official visits for Syracuse football. As of now, there are none scheduled for June 10th and it does not sound like that weekend will be utilized for that purpose. Regardless, Syracuse will have several priority targets on campus both weekends. Here is the currently confirmed list that should grow between now and then.

June 17th: Naquil Betrand, Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, David Clement, Jalil Smith, Deandre Duffus



June 24th: LaNorris Sellers, Antonio Camon, Eric King, Josh Richards.