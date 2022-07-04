Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Elijah Gertrude

Syracuse basketball recently offered 2023 combo guard Elijah Gertrude. He runs with the City Rocks for AAU ball, a program that has produced a lot of Orange players over the years. The offer for Gertrude is an interesting one and his stock is certainly on the rise. At the most recent EYBL session (Louisville) Gertrude shot 64.5% from the floor and 66.7% from three point range while averaging 14 points per game. He can play. I'd expect he will take an official at some point.

2. Elmarko Jackson

The offer to Gertrude is not a reflection on Syracuse's standing with Jackson. Jackson's recruitment has blown up of late, adding offers from Villanova, Indiana, Texas, Michigan, Kansas, LSU, Virginia and more over the last couple of weeks. Despite that, Syracuse is still in good shape to get an official visit. This will be a tough recruitment but the Orange is very much in it.

3. Deandre Duffus

Syracuse offensive line target Deandre Duffus picked Maryland over Syracuse and Indiana on Sunday. A tough one for the Orange, but there are two other offensive line targets that would make this not as big of a blow. Jayden Bass and Naquil Betrand are looking to decide within the next six to seven weeks.

4. Jayden Bass

Speaking of Bass, he could decide within the next couple of weeks. Syracuse is still in a good position here. The Orange vaulted to the front of his recruitment after extending an offer following a strong camp performance last month. Bass is big, moves well and is versatile as he can play anywhere along the offensive line. At a recent camp, he took reps at center in addition to tackle. Stay tuned.

5. Naquil Betrand

Betrand is set to trim his list on July 4th and Syracuse is expected to make the cut. He has set a decision date for August 20th. The Orange has a real shot here. It seems some other schools like Auburn are recruiting him as a defensive lineman while Syracuse likes him on the offensive side of the ball. Could that help Syracuse's pursuit? Something to keep an eye on over the next several weeks.