Monday Musings: JP Estrella, Naquil Betrand, Zion Tracy & More

The latest on Syracuse basketball and football's recruiting efforts with top targets.

1. JP Estrella

JP Estrella is set to make a "big announcement" Monday morning. That is likely either a list trimming, setting a commitment date or both. Assuming that is the case, Syracuse is very much in the thick of this. Any notion that the Orange is on the outside looking in is false. Many may view this as an Iowa vs. Syracuse battle, but rest assured Tennessee is heavily involved. Expect each school to continue to recruit him extremely hard moving forward. 

2. Naquil Betrand

Priority offensive line target Naquil Betrand committed to Texas A&M over Syracuse and others on Saturday. While this certainly hurts the Orange as Syracuse seemed poised to land Betrand prior to a last minute official to Texas A&M, this recruitment is not over. Expect Syracuse to stay in contact with Betrand in case Texas A&M recruits over him or drops him. Both scenarios are possible. 

3. Christopher Otto

An offensive line recruit to watch is Christopher Otto out of Key West High in Florida. The 6-5, 290 pounder holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Duke, Florida State, Maryland and Purdue in addition to Syracuse. Look for the Orange to try to get him on campus for a visit this fall. It would also not be surprising if other offers go out to offensive line prospects in the near future. 

4. Zion Tracy

Tracy has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse for the weekend of October 28th when the Orange hosts Notre Dame. His other official visit currently scheduled is to Penn State in September. Syracuse has to hope Tracy does not commit to the Nittany Lions during that visit. If he does not, give Syracuse an excellent chance in this recruitment. 

Recruiting

By Mike McAllister1 minute ago
