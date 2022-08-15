Monday Musings: Latest Intel From the Recruiting Trail

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. JP Estrella

Nothing new on the JP Estrella front. Syracuse continues to recruit him extremely hard as the top priority in the 2023 class. Syracuse is very much involved and has a realistic shot. Any notion that the Orange is on the outside of the perceived three most active teams (Syracuse, Iowa, Tennessee) is incorrect. Tennessee remains Syracuse's biggest threat.

2. Christopher Otto

The 2023 offensive lineman out of Key West High in Florida is definitely one to watch moving forward after Syracuse missed on Naquil Betrand, who committed to Texas A&M. Otto says Syracuse is recruiting him extremely hard and he speaks to someone on staff at least weekly. He is hoping to set up a visit for this fall. Otto recently picked up an offer from Rutgers, and also holds opportunities from Coastal Carolina, Maryland, Florida State, Purdue and Duke.

3. Jaylin Johnson

At one time, 2023 offensive lineman Jaylin Johnson Dunnellon High in Florida seemed poised to take an official visit this summer. However, that never materialized. Instead, Johnson is scheduled to attend Syracuse's season opener against Louisville in the Dome as an unofficial. An official could be scheduled for later in the fall. Syracuse remains in contact and things could ramp back up here with the loss of Betrand.

4. Mike Williams

The Calvert Hall guard is the one of the top backcourt options for Syracuse in the 2023 class. The Orange is in constant communication and is looking to set up an official visit for the fall. Keep an eye on this one. If Syracuse is able to pull out JP Estrella and Reid Ducharme, Williams would be the third player the Orange wants to round out the 2023 class.