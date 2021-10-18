Monday Musings: Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Two New Football Offers

Syracuse offered a pair of teammates in Michigan who are committed elsewhere over the weekend, both in the 2022 recruiting class. That includes Aidan Vaughan, who is committed to Air Force, and Koen Entringer, who is committed to Central Michigan. Both are athletes who could project to multiple positions at the next level. Syracuse, however, offered Vaughan as a linebacker and Entringer as a defensive back. Both star for Walled Lake Western High. The offers could mean a variety of things. It could mean these are simply prospects that were on the radar and senior film showed development that led to an offer being extended. Or it could mean that more scholarships opened up at their respective positions as Syracuse got word of potential transfers after the season. Or it could mean Syracuse is simply using the scholarships that are now available with the departed Tommy DeVito, Taj Harris and Jarveon Howard. Either way, I would keep an eye on these two moving forward.

2. All Quiet on the Western Front

Other than those offers, there has not been much movement in Syracuse football recruiting. It has been quite quiet, including at the quarterback position. It would not be surprising if that changed over the next few weeks. That does not necessarily mean commitments are imminent, but rather official visits, new targets, perhaps some clarity on quarterback recruiting, etc. Stay tuned.

3. Maliq Brown's Recruiting Impact

Shifting gears to Syracuse basketball recruiting, the Maliq Brown commitment is an important one. Having a gritty, hustle, scrappy type of player who can also be a physical interior presence can help round out a rotation or starting lineup. I think Brown has potential to be a quality contributor and fan favorite before his career is over. What his addition means is that Syracuse does not have to hit the portal for front court help nor find a secondary option at the position. Syracuse's recruiting class is now four deep, with a point guard, shooting guard, power forward and center. All that is missing is a small forward.

4. Chris Bunch

Speaking of small forward, Syracuse's top remaining target is Chris Bunch. A 6-8 forward out of California who is down to three schools (Rutgers, Syracuse, Washington) and will announce on October 31st. There is no significant update here on his recruitment, as he is entering the home stretch. I think Syracuse sits in the best position of the three, but Washington appears to be the biggest threat. Adding Bunch would be huge and give Syracuse a starting five in the recruiting class.

5. Thoughts on Tommy DeVito's Departure

A non-recruiting note here the morning after DeVito's announcement. I have to say it is a little confusing as to why he is leaving now. I think everyone expected that to happen after the season given the circumstances, but he does not preserve eligibility by leaving now as he used his redshirt season already. It is difficult to criticize without knowing all the specifics, and I certainly do not in this situation. So rather than criticize, I will simply asked the question, what changed? Just 10 days prior to his portal announcement, DeVito said he wanted to be the guy that stayed. Could it be that he was hoping he would get another chance if Shrader struggled? Or that he still expected Dino Babers to play two quarterbacks and was hoping to earn the job back? Did he believe if he was not substituted in during the Clemson game there was no hope in the remaining games? Did something else happen? Unfortunately we do not know. Either way, the football team now moves forward without having to worry about the discussion of which quarterback to go with or if DeVito should come in when Shrader is struggling. This is Shrader's team.