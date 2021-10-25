    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Ashley Tucker Highlights

    Ashley Tucker Highlights

    Publish date:

    Monday Musings: Syracuse QB Recruiting

    A look at the direction of Syracuse quarterback recruiting.
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    1. Jalen Daniels

    Jalen Daniels is looking to schedule an official visit to Syracuse, potentially as soon as this weekend for the Boston College game, per his father. Nothing has been officially set in stone yet. I would not necessarily put him on commitment watch as I think both sides are still in the evaluation process of each other and other options. So this could just be the next step in the relationship as opposed to finalizing the recruitment. 

    2. QB Recruiting

    The success of Garrett Shrader may alter the way Syracuse evaluates and recruits quarterbacks moving forward. While mobility was always a desired trait, Syracuse could look almost exclusively for types that can impact the game with their legs. Does that mean traditional pocket types will not be considered? Not necessarily. But there is a clear shift towards a much greater preference to mobile types. 

    3. Justin Lamson

    The good news for Syracuse is that they already have one of those on the roster. Justin Lamson is a true freshman who currently runs with the scout team. There is palpable excitement about his potential as the next quarterback after Shrader finishes his career. Lamson has a similar playing style to Shrader, but perhaps is a bit more polished as a passer at this stage in his career. In addition, Lamson is a natural leader who has the respect of his teammates. What that means is I think the offense you see now is here to stay. 

    4. Ashley Tucker

    Given the preference for mobile quarterbacks, could Tucker become a bigger target? It is possible, but I am not convinced Syracuse thinks he is the answer at quarterback. I believe Syracuse will give him that chance, but that there is a belief he will end up at another position. If Syracuse is able to get him or does pursue in an attempt to do that, I do not believe it will impact recruiting another prospect at quarterback. 

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    Member Exclusive

    Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

    Ashley Tucker
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: Syracuse QB Recruiting

    just now
    Member Exclusive
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 15: Breaking Down Virginia Tech Win

    34 minutes ago
    Shrader 9
    Football

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse 41 Virginia Tech 36

    21 hours ago
    Tucker 13
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Lists Sean Tucker as Heisman Contender

    22 hours ago
    SU Soccer
    Soccer

    Busquets Dazzles in Syracuse's Win against #6 Ranked Clemson

    Oct 24, 2021
    Shrader Rhino
    Football

    Garrett Shrader: 'I'm Fine'

    Oct 23, 2021
    Alford 4
    Football

    Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 41 Virginia Tech 36

    Oct 23, 2021
    Shrader Highlights VT
    Football

    Garrett Shrader Highlights vs Virginia Tech

    Oct 23, 2021