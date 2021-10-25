Monday Musings: Syracuse QB Recruiting

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Jalen Daniels

Jalen Daniels is looking to schedule an official visit to Syracuse, potentially as soon as this weekend for the Boston College game, per his father. Nothing has been officially set in stone yet. I would not necessarily put him on commitment watch as I think both sides are still in the evaluation process of each other and other options. So this could just be the next step in the relationship as opposed to finalizing the recruitment.

2. QB Recruiting

The success of Garrett Shrader may alter the way Syracuse evaluates and recruits quarterbacks moving forward. While mobility was always a desired trait, Syracuse could look almost exclusively for types that can impact the game with their legs. Does that mean traditional pocket types will not be considered? Not necessarily. But there is a clear shift towards a much greater preference to mobile types.

3. Justin Lamson

The good news for Syracuse is that they already have one of those on the roster. Justin Lamson is a true freshman who currently runs with the scout team. There is palpable excitement about his potential as the next quarterback after Shrader finishes his career. Lamson has a similar playing style to Shrader, but perhaps is a bit more polished as a passer at this stage in his career. In addition, Lamson is a natural leader who has the respect of his teammates. What that means is I think the offense you see now is here to stay.

4. Ashley Tucker

Given the preference for mobile quarterbacks, could Tucker become a bigger target? It is possible, but I am not convinced Syracuse thinks he is the answer at quarterback. I believe Syracuse will give him that chance, but that there is a belief he will end up at another position. If Syracuse is able to get him or does pursue in an attempt to do that, I do not believe it will impact recruiting another prospect at quarterback.