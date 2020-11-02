Monday Musings: New Targets Emerging for Syracuse Football

1. Syracuse has started to show interest in JUCO offensive line prospect Peyton McKinion. McKinion was a class of 2020 prospect out of Brandon High School in Mississippi, but did not sign with a division one program. As a qualifier who went to the junior college level, he is able to sign with a division one program and join their 2021 class. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He holds offers from Illinois State, Nevada, SMU and Washington State. McKinion says he spoke with Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow a couple of times recently. No offer yet but it is a situation worth monitoring.

2. Another offensive lineman that has been in contact with Syracuse is Maryland transfer Tyran Hunt. Hunt signed with Maryland out of Southampton High School in Virginia. Syracuse was one of the schools that recruited him as a high school prospect. He is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, according to a video on his Twitter account. Hunt says Syracuse is among the schools he has been in contact with since deciding to transfer. Hunt is listed at 6-foot-7, 312 pounds. He has been primarily a reserve lineman for the Terps during his collegiate career.

3. Another class of 2021 prospect Syracuse is keeping tabs on is Jordan Mahoney, a cornerback out of South Pointe High School in South Carolina. Mahoney has offers from Akron and Benedict. He says the message from the Syracuse staff is that they love his film, technique and physicality, but need verification of his height. Mahoney added that his interest in Syracuse would be extremely high if they offered as they have been one of the schools he has watched since he was young.

4. In the class of 2022, Reedy High (Frisco, TX) quarterback AJ Padgett says he has started speaking with Syracuse recently. "They haven’t mentioned an offer, they were just really impressed with my film. I’ve got a phone call with them this week. It’ll be interesting to see what they have to say."

5. Many Syracuse fans wondered if the Orange would reach out to Mississippi State transfer quarterback Jalen Mayden. Syracuse did recruit him out of high school, and he was an extremely talented and coveted recruit. However, after speaking with Mayden Sunday night, Syracuse has not reached out. If there was interest from Syracuse, it would stand to reason they would have reached out in some capacity by now. I am not expecting anything to develop there as of now.