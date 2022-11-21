Monday Musings: How Syracuse Football Will Approach the Rest of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle

There is one month until National Signing Day for the early period, which starts on December 21st. How will the Orange approach the rest of the cycle? The macro level view is looking for additions to the 2023 roster that can provide immediate help. That means experienced players a program can snag out of the portal and at the junior college level. Yes there will be high school targets as well, but the best way to address roster weaknesses is through JUCO prospects and in the portal. Here is how I see Syracuse utilizing its resources moving forward.

DEFENSIVE LINE HELP

Depth along the defensive line has been the biggest issue on the 2022 roster. After two injuries, the line took a big step back and opposing rushing attacks started having a lot of success. It became the blue print for beating a good, talented defense. Especially with the lack of size in the middle. Kevon Darton is a quality player and absolutely earned his scholarship. He has played admirably this season with a depleted front. That said, he is too small to play nearly the entire game at defensive tackle. With Terry Lockett coming back from injury and young guys developing, Syracuse could still use one or two more bodies in the middle with some size and strength to them. Do not be surprised if Syracuse looks to the portal for defensive tackle help.

In addition, Syracuse could use another experienced player or two at defensive end to pair with returning contributors and developing youngsters. The Orange has already targeted and offered junior college defensive end Quentin Williams, who originally signed with Miami as a coveted recruit out of high school. Syracuse is looking to get Williams on campus for an official visit before the early period begins.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Syracuse is expected to lose Matthew Bergeron to the NFL this offseason, which leaves a vacancy at tackle. While Enrique Cruz, a former four star recruit who still has multiple years of eligibility left, looked good when filling in on Saturday against Wake Forest, the other tackle spot is currently manned by Dakota Davis. Davis is really more of a guard than a tackle, and could slide back inside next season. That leaves the potential to add a tackle through the portal or junior college level. Do not be surprised if see Syracuse target one.

Along the interior, if Syracuse believes it needs to upgrade at guard or center, Syracuse could target those positions as well. Nothing should be off the table since line depth is of critical importance for any team.

WIDE RECEIVER

The wide receivers looked better against Wake Forest, but there has still been a void after Oronde Gadsden for most of the season. No one has emerged as a consistent target to compliment Gadsden. Could Syracuse go to the portal to look for someone that could fill that roll? The Orange has targeted transfer receivers through the portal in the past. Amba Etta-Tawo, Trishton Jackson, D'Marcus Adams and CJ Hayes as some examples. Etta-Tawo and Jackson both had strong Syracuse careers. Adams has emerged late in this season and returns next year. Hayes has not seen the field much. If Adams can continue to develop and be a deep threat next year, along with improvement from Damien Alford and Gadsden, another quality experienced player could make that a solid group next season.