Monday Musings: LaNorris Sellers, Flip Candidates, Calm Before the Storm

1. LaNorris Sellers

Syracuse's quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers is being pursued heavily by South Carolina. He is saying all of the right things when asked, but it is going to be a long couple of weeks for the Orange. South Carolina is an in-state school and plays in the SEC. It is easy to understand why Sellers or other prospects would consider that option. That said, South Carolina has its starter back next season and has a redshirt freshman along with two true freshmen behind him. The path to early playing time is more difficult than it is at Syracuse. That combined with South Carolina really only coming in very late in the cycle as opposed to the long established relationship with the Orange coaches, specifically Robert Anae and Jason Beck. We will see how it plays out, but Syracuse is being very proactive in continuing to recruit him leading up to National Signing Day.

2. Will Syracuse Commits Flip?

Other than Sellers, are any current commits potential flip candidates? I do not think any will, but it is recruiting and you never know. The two I would monitor if I had to would be running back Ike Daniels and offensive lineman Jayden Bass. Bass picked up an offer from Arizona State after his commitment and they could elect to put on the full court press. Daniels attending a game at Maryland towards the end of the season, though that was to watch his cousin (quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa). Still, if his cousin plays for Maryland and Maryland elected to make a push, it would stand to reason that situation should be monitored at least. Again, I think both sign with Syracuse, but those would be the ones I'd watch.

3. Calm Before the Storm

It was a rather uneventful on the recruiting trail, but that should be the last one before National Signing Day. Expect the next two weekends to have official visitors and create some drama leading into the early signing period. Not only will Syracuse be hosting prospects, so will other teams. That means seeing if Syracuse commits take visits elsewhere will also be something to watch. Including Sellers. An official visit to South Carolina would obviously not be a good sign. Let's see how it all plays out.