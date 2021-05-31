Monday Musings: Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Syracuse basketball and football are about to see recruiting really pick up in June. Where do things stand with both programs? Why will June be an important month for the Orange? Full breakdown of that, an update on JJ Starling, who Syracuse may be battling with for point guards in the 2022 class and more.

1. Here. We. Go.

June starts on Tuesday, and let the games begin. The return of a normal recruiting calendar. The return of face to face contact. The return of unofficial and official visits. What a welcome site that is. Expect June to be VERY busy across the recruiting landscape, including for Syracuse basketball and football. We know there are a bunch of visits already scheduled, and usually that means landing a few commitments as well. That may or may not be the case this time around, but historically, officials typically lead to some movement. I think we will learn a lot about the 2022 recruiting class by the end of this month.

2. Still expecting more names to be added to June visitor lists.

The football visitor list is approaching 20, and more are expected to be added. It could be as many as two dozen or more, if things work out. From a basketball perspective, Justin Taylor and Kyle Filipowski have official visits scheduled, and we are expecting more there as well. Players such as JJ Starling, Quadir Copeland, Donovan Clingan, and Chance Westry are some who could visit. Stay tuned.

3. JJ Starling has monster weekend.

Starling received a lot of buzz over the weekend with some strong performances for the City Rocks AAU program. When rankings are updated on recruiting sites, do not be surprised if he is a big mover. His ability to consistently make the outside side shot makes him a completely different player. Starling has always been good in transition, quick off the bounce and great in the lane. Now that he has become a three level scorer, he becomes much more difficult to defend. The growth in his game was evident this weekend. I think Syracuse is still in a good spot here, but the longer he takes with his recruitment, the less likely I think it is that Syracuse gets him. Mainly because they could get another one of the point guard options.

4. Maryland as a recruiting opponent

Maryland has a point guard committed in its 2022 class, and yet continues to pursue other point guards. Maryland is recruiting JJ Starling and Quadir Copeland very hard, and has scheduled an official for Starling this coming weekend. This should help Syracuse to some extent, given that Maryland already has that point guard committed, but the Terps may also use the message that the other player isn't as good and they really want Starling/Copeland. Either way, Maryland may be one of Syracuse's biggest competition for both point guards moving forward.

5. Women's lacrosse thoughts

Syracuse's season ended on Sunday with a 16-10 loss to Boston College in the championship game. When Syracuse lost Emma Tyrrell to a questionable yellow card, things seemed to change. Syracuse went from up 4-3, to being outscored 13-6 the rest of the way. That and the Syracuse defense was not as sharp as it had been all tournament, nor was goalkeeper Asa Goldstock. Regardless, Syracuse will be back next season. Returning are superstars Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney, both who had their season ended due to ACL injuries. That, along with another year of development for Emma Ward, Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell among others, should make Syracuse a title contender once again next season. Given the injuries that Syracuse had, to still make the title game, is a very positive 2020-21 season.