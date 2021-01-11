Monday Musings: Familiar Name Enters Transfer Portal

1. PATRICE RENE IS IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL

Former Syracuse recruiting target Patrice Rene is in the transfer portal. Rene is a cornerback originally from Canada and was recruited by the Orange in the 2016 cycle. He signed with North Carolina over Syracuse and others including Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Tennessee. Rene played in 11 games, starting five, as a true freshman, played in 11 as a sophomore and started 11 as a junior. In 2019, North Carolina changed their coaching staff, and Rene suffered a season ending injury just two games into the season. This past year, he was not quite fully recovered, but still appeared in nine games. He will be a graduate transfer and immediately eligible.

This makes a ton of sense for Syracuse to look into, as Rene is built similarly to Ifeatu Melifonwu and has starting experience in the ACC. A tall, long corner who is extremely athletic, Rene's skill set would be a good fit in the 3-3-5. The understanding is that Syracuse is expected to look into Rene and his situation. If the medical evaluation comes back clean, do not be surprised if Syracuse is involved.

2. DELAY OF SPRING SEMESTER PUTS SYRACUSE FOOTBALL'S RETURN DATE UP IN THE AIR

Syracuse University pushed the start of its spring semester back to February 8th. That means when players, including early enrollees, can arrive is a bit up in the air. Syracuse is working with the county in order to make sure everyone is on the same page, but there is not a specific date yet on when players are set to start arriving on campus. Typically players do arrive at least a week or two before classes start in order to start lifting and working out. One would think that means players will be able to join campus within the next couple of weeks, but the exact date is still to be determined.

3. JERAMI GRANT HAS ANOTHER BIG GAME

Former Syracuse forward Jerami Grant is having a tremendous season. After going for 30 points and 10 rebounds in a comeback win over the Phoenix Suns, Grant had 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in the Pistons loss to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz led by as many as 18 in the first half and Detroit battled back to trim the advantage to just five at various points in the fourth quarter. It was not enough, but Grant was fantastic. He just does not have enough around him to compete consistently. Grant is now averaging over 25 points and six rebonds per game.

4. TRANSFER MARKET TIMEFRAME & EVALUATING JUCO OPTIONS

With many schools across the country starting the spring semester over the next few weeks, the midyear transfer market is ending. The midyear transfer market is when a prospect transfers and enrolls in his new school for the spring semester. How does that impact Syracuse football? It likely means some patience in terms of adding to the roster for the 2021 season. In the immediate future, junior college options may be a greater focus. After that, there is the post spring transfer market, where more players typically become available. Expect Syracuse to hold a few scholarships for that post spring market while also evaluating JUCO targets

5. SYRACUSE OFFERS 2023 WR HYKEEM WILLIAMS

Class of 2023 wide receiver Hykeem Williams out of Stranahan High in Florida is already becoming one of the most coveted at his position in his cycle. Syracuse extended a scholarship offer on Friday. They joined Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Penn State, among others, as schools that have offered. Syracuse getting in early helps them, but they will need to develop a strong relationship here in order to have a realistic shot.