Monday Musings: Football Recruiting Notes, NET Rankings, Lax Statement Wins

1. WILLIE TYLER VIRTUAL VISIT

Offensive line transfer Willie Tyler, who is leaving Texas, has a virtual visit set for Monday. It was supposed to happen over a week ago, but due to the power outages in Texas it was postponed. Now Syracuse has its chance to make a pitch. Tyler is a former highly coveted junior college prospect who signed with Texas. He played tackle at the JUCO level and guard at Texas. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Tyler would be a big get for Syracuse's offensive line depth.

2. JASON SIMMONS IS BIG PICKUP FOR SYRACUSE

Syracuse landed defensive back transfer Jason Simmons from New Mexico State over the weekend. Simmons is an important addition to the roster. Syracuse is losing three starting defensive backs from last year's squad, so bringing in someone with experience and talent really solidifies the secondary. Simmons comes from great bloodlines as he dad played in the NFL and is now the secondary coach with the Carolina Panthers. The camp battles at safety should be fun. Jason Simmons, Ja'Had Carter, Robert Hanna, Ben LaBrosse and Eric Coley will be vying for three starting spots. Expect all five to play, however.

3. LEQUINT ALLEN ANNOUNCING ON FRIDAY

Syracuse running back target LeQuint Allen (2022) is announcing his decision on Friday. Allen stars for Millville High in New Jersey. He holds offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia, West Virginia and others. Syracuse has recruited Allen hard and has a legitimate chance to land the talented back. Other schools such as Pittsburgh and Rutgers have also prioritized him. As a reminder, Syracuse has one player currently committed in its 2022 class in defensive back Cornell Perry.

4. NC STATE WINS, BUT NET RANKING STRIKES AGAIN

I cannot figure out how the NET works. For those still following because of the outside shot Syracuse makes enough of a run to give itself a shot at being back on the bubble, NC State beat Pittsburgh on Sunday and dropped a spot in NET ranking. This after beating Virginia last week on the road and only moving up two spots. Meanwhile, Syracuse losing to Georgia Tech resulted in the Orange actually moving up one spot. I am not a fan of the metric.

5. BOTH LACROSSE PROGRAMS MAKING STATEMENTS

The demise of Syracuse men's lacrosse was grossly overstated. Syracuse bounced back from a season opening drubbing by Army to blow out rival Virginia on Saturday. It was a massive win that was more in line with the expectations of the Orange. It gets them back on track for this season and sends a message to the rest of the lacrosse world that Syracuse is still a national championship contender.

The women's lacrosse program also made a statement. Saturday morning, Syracuse dominated its second straight top five opponent and avenged the only loss it suffered last season before the cancellation. This despite missing the Orange's best player Emily Hawryschuk, who was out with an injury. Syracuse has a legitimate argument as the best team in the country right now. North Carolina is very talented as well, and currently holds the top spot in the polls. Syracuse and North Carolina meet on April 3rd in what will be must see TV.