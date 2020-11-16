Monday Musings: New Old Targets for Syracuse Football?

1. Will Muschamp was relieved from his duties as the head coach of South Carolina on Sunday. How does this impact Syracuse? South Carolina happens to have a prospect Syracuse recruited heavily earlier in the cycle. That would be 2021 wide receiver O'Mega Blake. Blake is from South Carolina and committed back in June. With Muschamp's dismissal, could Blake be exploring his options? I reached out to Blake and he did admit that Syracuse has remained in touch despite his commitment. Regarding his recruitment and his status, he said, "I gotta make the best decision for me on signing day. So it's whatever me and my family consider."

2. Another prospect who was committed elsewhere is offensive lineman Austin Barber. He recently decommitted from Minnesota and was someone Syracuse recruited previously in the cycle. However, it appears three schools have moved to the forefront since his decommitment in Maryland, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech. I expect that Syracuse either did or will reach out, but it does not sound like they will be a serious player here.

3. Syracuse basketball signee Benny Williams was named MVP of IMG's win in the Big Shots Tip Off event on Sunday. He scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked five shots and made two three pointers. Williams is a special talent who will have a major impact at Syracuse right away. He can score from all three levels, is terrific in the open floor and is a good shooter as well. Do not let the drama with the 2022 recruiting cycle distract from how big of a signing Williams is.

4. One of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2022 class is someone who does not get enough mention when the Orange's options are discussed. That would be Ty Rodgers. Rodgers plays for Grand Blanc Community High School in Michigan and is a bonafide top 50 type talent. He has a big time offer list, but it seems like Michigan might be the Orange's toughest competition. Still, Adrian Autry is leading the charge for the Syracuse staff and are recruiting him extremely hard. We hope to have more on Rodgers sometime this week.

5. The more I watch new 2022 point guard offeree Quadir Copeland the more I like him. His length is tremendous, and that would cause a lot of problems at the top of the zone. Offensively, I like the way he runs in transition and can attack the basket. There are some things that can use some work, as there are with most prospects, but he seems like someone who would be a great fit at Syracuse. And this is not a situation where Copeland is a shooting guard that is being transitioned to point guard. He has been and remains a point guard during his basketball career. So the potential here is very high.