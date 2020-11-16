SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Monday Musings: New Old Targets for Syracuse Football?

Michael McAllister

1. Will Muschamp was relieved from his duties as the head coach of South Carolina on Sunday. How does this impact Syracuse? South Carolina happens to have a prospect Syracuse recruited heavily earlier in the cycle. That would be 2021 wide receiver O'Mega Blake. Blake is from South Carolina and committed back in June. With Muschamp's dismissal, could Blake be exploring his options? I reached out to Blake and he did admit that Syracuse has remained in touch despite his commitment. Regarding his recruitment and his status, he said, "I gotta make the best decision for me on signing day. So it's whatever me and my family consider."

2. Another prospect who was committed elsewhere is offensive lineman Austin Barber. He recently decommitted from Minnesota and was someone Syracuse recruited previously in the cycle. However, it appears three schools have moved to the forefront since his decommitment in Maryland, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech. I expect that Syracuse either did or will reach out, but it does not sound like they will be a serious player here. 

3. Syracuse basketball signee Benny Williams was named MVP of IMG's win in the Big Shots Tip Off event on Sunday. He scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked five shots and made two three pointers. Williams is a special talent who will have a major impact at Syracuse right away. He can score from all three levels, is terrific in the open floor and is a good shooter as well. Do not let the drama with the 2022 recruiting cycle distract from how big of a signing Williams is.

4. One of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2022 class is someone who does not get enough mention when the Orange's options are discussed. That would be Ty Rodgers. Rodgers plays for Grand Blanc Community High School in Michigan and is a bonafide top 50 type talent. He has a big time offer list, but it seems like Michigan might be the Orange's toughest competition. Still, Adrian Autry is leading the charge for the Syracuse staff and are recruiting him extremely hard. We hope to have more on Rodgers sometime this week. 

5. The more I watch new 2022 point guard offeree Quadir Copeland the more I like him. His length is tremendous, and that would cause a lot of problems at the top of the zone. Offensively, I like the way he runs in transition and can attack the basket. There are some things that can use some work, as there are with most prospects, but he seems like someone who would be a great fit at Syracuse. And this is not a situation where Copeland is a shooting guard that is being transitioned to point guard. He has been and remains a point guard during his basketball career. So the potential here is very high. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Benny Williams Named MVP at Big Shots Tip Off

The Syracuse signee is off to a strong start to his senior season.

Michael McAllister

Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19, Syracuse Basketball Program Pauses Team Activities

Syracuse head coach is in isolation after a positive test.

Michael McAllister

Josh Hough Leads Beaver Falls to WPIAL Title

The Syracuse running back commit wins the first league title of his career.

Michael McAllister

Josh Hough Discusses WPIAL Title

https://twitter.com/pabackyard/status/1327782050062069760?s=21

Michael McAllister

Three Recruiting Quadir Copeland the Hardest

New Syracuse point guard offeree discusses the Orange, his recruitment and more.

Michael McAllister

by

LEGENDS

Coach Boeheim talks about players gaining weight, recruits and Kadary Richmond.

Coach Boeheim talks about players gaining weight, recruits and Kadary Richmond.

Maya Lockett

How to Watch Josh Hough in WPIAL Title Game

Check out the Syracuse RB commit as he tries to help Beaver Falls win the WPIAL championship.

Michael McAllister

Media Day with Syracuse MLAX Head Coach John Desko

Coach Desko hit on topics such as player mentality, recruiting, and the new dome

Samantha Croston

Calvin Johnson 'Very Excited' for Syracuse Offer

The Navy commit is giving the Orange a hard look moving forward.

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Roddy Gayle to Ohio State: What's Next for Syracuse?

How Roddy Gayle's decision impacts Syracuse basketball recruiting.

Michael McAllister