Monday Musings: Syracuse Football & Basketball Recruiting Notes

1. Mekhi Mason Visits Georgia Tech

The Syracuse linebacker target officially visited Georgia Tech over the weekend. The visit went well, and the Yellow Jackets certainly gave Mason something to think about, but he did not commit. Syracuse remains heavily involved and will continue to recruit him hard going forward. Mason has an official to Indiana coming up before a decision is expected.

2. Jacolby Spells Visits Miami

Miami is Syracuse's biggest threat to the highly coveted cornerback. Spells seemed to love his trip based on social media posts, but just like Mason, did not commit. This is huge for Syracuse's chances. There was concern Miami could attempt to squeeze a commitment and Spells would not make his scheduled official to Syracuse on the 25th. Since that did not happen, the Orange will have its shot to impress Spells. Syracuse has a great relationship with him and his family, led by lead recruiter Nick Monroe.

3. Pair of Syracuse Basketball Targets Visiting Indiana This Week

Justin Taylor and Kyle Filipowski will both officially visit Indiana starting on Tuesday. After Syracuse blew Justin Taylor away on his official there, the Hoosiers get their shot. With both Taylor and Filipowski both on campus and likely spending time together fresh off of their officials to Syracuse, how much will they discuss the Orange on the trip? Interesting thought to consider.

4. No Jahlil Florence This Week

The highly coveted defensive back from California was always going to be difficult to snag from the west coast. An official visit would give Syracuse a shot though, even if it would be a small one. The official originally scheduled for the 18th has been cancelled. He is no longer expected to visit at all.

5. Recruiting Could Be Crazy the Next Two to Three Weeks

Not just for Syracuse, but in the recruiting landscape overall. There have been only a few commitments at the power five level the last couple of weeks, which could be setting up for a wild end of June/early July. Syracuse loaded up its official visit weekends for those last two in June, which seems to have been a smart decision. Get one of if not the last impression as targets look to decide. Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride.