National Signing Day Profile: Jalil Smith

Class of 2023 edge signs with the Syracuse Orange.

Player: Jalil Smith

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-5, 230 lbs

School: Lincoln High (NY)

Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Temple

Quote: "Honestly, it kind of came down to academics. A lot of schools offer great academics, but at Syracuse, there's so much you can do. It's a really big degree. A lot of really successful people have degrees from Syracuse. It gave me that extra push a little bit. Going into the official visit, my coaches and everybody was telling me I would like it but I still had to see for myself. Once I got there, I felt welcomed. The coaches were welcoming, all the players were welcoming. Some schools the players can be intimidating, but at Syracuse they were all welcoming. They talk to you, they tell you what's going on, they kind of act like you're already teammates. That just makes you feel comfortable."

Evaluation: Smith has a great frame at 6-5, has room to add weight, and has potential to be an explosive pass rusher off the edge. The key for Smith when he gets to Syracuse is to work on footwork, playing with leverage, and developing a variety of pass rushing moves. He could be a contributor down the road as he works on refining some of those areas and gets stronger. 

