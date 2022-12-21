National Signing Day Profile: J'Onre Reed

Player: J'Onre Reed

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4, 325 lbs

School: Hutchinson Community College (KS)

Notable Offers: Arizona State, Coastal Carolina, Oregon

Quote: "LeQuint Allen," Reed said. "Him. That was why. I haven't seen a running back like that ever. That comes from getting a back 1,000 yard seasons. He was just different. The way he practiced, he reminded me of myself as far as the way he practiced and carried himself. Fun person outside of football but when you're within those four white lines it's business. I've seen it. Having somebody like that to toss the ball behind, why wouldn't you want to block a guy for him? Two, three maybe."

Evaluation: J'Onre Reed is an intriguing center prospect who is extremely mobile, has a tremendous frame and plays with extreme physicality. Reed is willing to pull and can get to the second level, which gives offenses a lot of options. He is physical at the point of attack, plays with a chip on his shoulder and loves to open up holes for his running back. In pass protection, Reed holds up there as well using his hands to keep linemen at arm's length and a strong lower body to combat bull rushes. Refining technique and learning the offense will be keys for him this spring as he looks to take over the center spot next season.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF