National Signing Day Profile: Josiah Jeffery

Player: Josiah Jeffery

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 210 lbs

School: Greenwood High (SC)

Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina

Recruitment Recap: Jeffery was not someone Syracuse was tied to publicly throughout his recruitment. However, he took a surprise official visit the weekend before National Signing Day and shut down his recruitment thereafter. On Wednesday, he inked with the Orange.

Evaluation: When watching Jeffery's film, his ability to shed blocks immediately stands out. That is a very desirable trait as linebackers look to make that transition from the high school to the collegiate level. Then, as you watch further, more desirable traits are on display.

Jeffery is quick to identify the ball carrier, makes tackles in one on one situations in the open field and is comfortable blitzing off the edge. Combine that with a good frame, and you have an intriguing prospect who has the potential to make an impact on special teams early along with pushing for a spot in the two deep within a couple of years.

It is hard to gauge Jeffery's speed on film, though he does appear to be above average in that category. The key for Jeffery will be to add a bit of muscle to his frame, get a little stronger and settle into a role either as an inside or outside backer.

